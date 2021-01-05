Revenue seizes €1.2m of tobacco disguised as office paper from Hong Kong

By Digital Desk Staff

Revenue officers have seized more than two tonnes of tobacco at Dublin Port with the assistance of a detector dog named Waffle.

On Monday, routine profiling uncovered the smuggled tobacco with an estimated street value of over €1.24 million.

The tobacco was concealed in A4 boxes labelled as “multipurpose office paper,” which had originated in Hong Kong.

Revenue said the smuggled tobacco represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1 million.

The seizure forms part of its ongoing operations targeting the “shadow economy” and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.