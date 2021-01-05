Revenue seizes €1.2m of tobacco disguised as office paper from Hong Kong

  • Home >
Tuesday, January 05, 2021

Revenue officers have seized more than two tonnes of tobacco at Dublin Port with the assistance of a detector dog named Waffle.

On Monday, routine profiling uncovered the smuggled tobacco with an estimated street value of over €1.24 million.

The tobacco was concealed in A4 boxes labelled as “multipurpose office paper,” which had originated in Hong Kong.

The tobacco was concealed in A4 boxes labelled as ‘multipurpose office paper’. Photo: Revenue.

Revenue said the smuggled tobacco represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1 million.

The seizure forms part of its ongoing operations targeting the “shadow economy” and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

