Revenue seizes €1.2m of tobacco disguised as office paper from Hong Kong

By Digital Desk Staff
Revenue officers have seized more than two tonnes of tobacco at Dublin Port with the assistance of a detector dog named Waffle.
On Monday, routine profiling uncovered the smuggled tobacco with an estimated street value of over €1.24 million.
The tobacco was concealed in A4 boxes labelled as “multipurpose office paper,” which had originated in Hong Kong.
Revenue said the smuggled tobacco represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1 million.
The seizure forms part of its ongoing operations targeting the “shadow economy” and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
Revenue said investigations are ongoing.