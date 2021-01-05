Roll-out of Covid vaccine begins for staff at Tallaght University Hospital

Kenneth Fox

Staff vaccinations started this morning at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH) with plans to deliver the first dose of the vaccine to all staff in the next two weeks.

A peer vaccination team of up to 30 nurses will vaccinate staff Monday to Saturday ensuring that all personnel are protected in a planned and timely way.

At 10am Louise Power, Arthroplasty Nurse Specialist became the first person in Tallaght University Hospital to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

She was vaccinated by her colleague Vivienne Dick, Clinical Nurse Facilitator, from Milford, Donegal.

Louise was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine.

Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. Appointments for staff to receive the second dose of the vaccine are automatically generated ensuring they will be fully protected, in three weeks.

Frontline workers

Speaking about the roll-out, Lucy Nugent, Chief Executive of Tallaght University Hospital said:

We are delighted to start the new year by offering this protection to our frontline workers with this Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

“It is a very worrying time for everyone, particularly our frontline workers who continue to face this dangerous virus.

“I would like to commend the team in TUH who have worked so hard to begin the delivery of this vaccination programme, which also includes CHI at Tallaght staff who are located at TUH.”

She said that the virus has really taken its toll on our people and services, yet despite the challenges the sheer optimism and determination has to be commended.

She added that “Huge sacrifices have been made by the community and our staff. I am very proud of the staff, they have gone above and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Dr Peter Lavin, clinical director of the Medical Directorate said: “It has been a long few months for all of us here in TUH.

“We are very grateful to receive the vaccine, it is the beginning of the end but there is a long road ahead of us. It is our combined efforts now that will help stabilise the current Covid-19 status in our communities.

“Please stay at home and stay safe. It’s our actions today that may result in the avoidable sickness or death of a member of your family in the coming weeks.”