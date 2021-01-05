Schools could remain closed until end of January

Digital Desk Staff

Senior Government Ministers will meet today to consider closing schools until the end of the month.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will discuss the proposal before a final decision is made tomorrow.

It comes as 6,110 new cases of the virus were confirmed last night, the highest since the pandemic began, with six further deaths.

Delay

Senior political sources told The Irish Times that most Ministers believe Cabinet will delay the reopening of schools for at least another week and possibly until the end of the month.

However, it is understood that keeping schools for children with special needs open during Level 5 may be discussed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan spoke with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Monday evening.

Dr Holohan said the incidence rate among children is still lower than other age groups, however, he warned that it is increasing “very, very fast”.

Speaking at the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) briefing on Monday night, Dr Holohan said: “We are concerned about our ability to assure the continuing provision of any of the key public services we have tried to protect, and education is one of them.”

He added that the current infection rate “puts many people into hospitals, and into funeral homes”.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has called for the reopening of schools to be delayed until January 18th at the earliest.

It says the very significant increase in positive cases of Covid-19 is cause for justifiable alarm, and a further delay is needed.

The indications are that the delay in reopening will now be even further than January 18th.

Restrictions

Dr Holohan has also told the Government that further restrictions may be needed in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, senior sources told The Irish Times that there is “not much else that can be done” when it comes to restrictions.

Ministers are understood to be reluctant to consider cutting travel restrictions from 5km to 2km.

One Minister said that the current Covid-19 figures are “beyond any projections and beyond our worst fears”.