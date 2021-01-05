Stephen Fry and Colm Tóibín in conversation

By Elizabeth Lee

An Evening with Stephen Fry and Colm Tóibín takes place on Thursday 7 January, 6.30pm is the inaugural event in the winter series of the Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas.

Because of the Covid 19 restrictions, organisers of the much-loved literary festival which usually takes place in the village of Borris every summer, have invited their guests to converse with each other on-line.

The first of these pairing taking place this year features two eloquent and witty literary minds, Stephen Fry and Colm Tóibín.

Expect an invigorating exploration of their inspirations, their views on freedom, religion, retelling of ancient myths, and their lives as introverted extroverts.

Don’t miss your chance to register for this talk – there is a pay-what-you-can donation.

It is also possible to purchase a season ticket to all eight talks, which are:

Stephen Fry and Colm Toibin (7 Jan at 6.30pm GMT)

Ruby Wax and Alastair Campbell (22 Jan at 6.30pm GMT)

Antony Beevor and Christina Lamb (28 Jan at 6.30pm GMT)

Chrissie Hynde and Fiachna Ó Braonáin (9 Feb at 6.30pm GMT)

David Putnam and Carole Cadwalladr (18 Feb at 6.30pm GMT)

Philippe Sands and Ayelet Waldman (4 March at 6.30pm GMT)

Bob Geldof and guest (18 March at 6.30pm GMT)

Carl Bernstein and Fintan O’Toole (30 March at 6.30pm GMT)

For tickets, log onto https://festivalofwritingandideas.com/the-winter-series/stephen-fry-colm-toibin/