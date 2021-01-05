Theatre groups set to live-stream exciting series of short plays

By Suzanne Pender

THE arts sector in the region will always rise to a challenge with creative force and this time is no exception.

Kilkenny-based Barnstorm Theatre Company and Barn Owl Players have teamed up yet again, this time for Love in lockdown, a series of original short plays written by new and existing writers in the region. Twenty writers signed up to the project and over the past few weeks have been busily penning their new works with guidance and input from Maeve Ingoldsby, a veteran writer of stage and TV.

With theatres closed to the public for a long time now, this is how Love in lockdown will work.

“The scripts are in and we will choose five or six plays to produce in February 2021,” explains Cara O’Doherty of Barn Owl Players.

“We hope to present the works live in the New Barn Theatre in our home on John’s Quay,” adds Philip Hardy of Barnstorm, “but we are prepared to live-stream and film the premieres of these plays if restrictions are still in place.”

This resilient team is now calling on directors and actors in the region to become involved.

“Each piece requires a director and two actors and we are confident to find talented people throughout the region,” said Cara.

If you fancy working on this theatre premiere as a director or actor, contact the producers on [email protected], or phone 056 7751266.