17 deaths and 7,836 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 17 deaths and an additional 7,836 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There now has been a total of 2,299 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Also, with over 7,000 new cases this evening there is now a total of 121,154 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There are currently 954 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 88 people are in ICU.

Nphet said that of the cases notified today: 3,740 are men and 4,078 are women, 63 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

In terms of the location of tonight’s cases: there are 2,263 in Dublin, 1,373 in Cork, 496 in Louth, 345 in Limerick, 340 in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of Covid-19.

“There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease.

“There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”