35 people rescued from Mt Leinster after snow storm

By Suzanne Pender

A SUDDEN snow storm on Mount Leinster left upwards of 35 people trapped on the mountain and in desperate need of rescuing on New Year’s Eve. Co Carlow Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of those left suddenly stranded on the mountain by the snow storm near the Nine Stones, a well-known beauty spot.

Approximately 12 cars, containing 35 people of all ages, including children, found their vehicles stuck in the icy conditions, with darkness and freezing fog adding to their frightening experience.

“At approximately 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve we were alerted to a traffic accident on Mount Leinster and two units from Bagenalstown mobilised and went to the scene,” stated Acting Chief Fire Officer Liam Carroll.

Mr Carroll said it became immediately clear that a number of day trippers had been caught by the sudden, heavy snowfall as several vehicles were found trapped at the location, close to the Nine Stones.

“There were 12 cars trapped containing 35 people of all ages, people who suddenly found themselves in this situation,” he stated.

“Our vehicles were getting trapped as well, so what we had to do was escort people on foot down the mountain to a safer location and then get them to contact family members to come and collect them. They had to leave their vehicles on the mountain overnight.

“It was a frightening experience for them alright, particularly as visibility was so poor,” he added.

Considerable online criticism was levelled at those who were rescued, along with angry comments at how their actions had placed the lives of rescue personnel at risk. However, Mr Carroll was sympathetic to those who had simply “gone for a socially distanced walk, then suddenly found themselves in this situation.

“To be fair, they didn’t go up there with that intention, so I think the criticism online is unhelpful,” said Mr Carroll, who added that conditions can deteriorate rapidly on higher ground, particularly at this time of year. He urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution when visiting Mount Leinster “and to plan around the conditions, as things do change very quickly up there and the roads are very narrow”.

Carlow County Council also assisted in the rescue on New Year’s Eve and was also on site the following day to support those recovering their vehicles.

Members of the public are urged to avoid the Nine Stones and the wider Mount Leinster area during the current cold snap.