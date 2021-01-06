Covid-19: Additional Garda checkpoints to support restrictions

James Cox

Gardaí have announced additional checkpoints will be in place from tomorrow to support the Government’s Level 5 Plan for Living with Covid-19.

Additional measures will include the following:

Additional static checkpoints on national routes under Operation Fanacht. These will start from 7am tomorrow and will be supported by the local mobile checkpoints introduced last week.

Additional re-deployment of gardaí to the front-line.

70 Garda trainees currently deployed in training Garda stations, will be attested on successful completion of their initial phase one training.

60 Garda reserves who have successfully completed their training will be attested.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said: “Keeping people safe during this pandemic has been An Garda Síochána’s number one priority. The measures announced today will further support that work. The additional checkpoints combined with high visibility patrolling in key locations will help Government and societal efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“We all have a role to play in tackling the pandemic. To date, there has been widespread compliance with public health advice and regulations. Now, more than ever, we all need to adhere to the public health advice. Stay home. Please only make essential journeys. Minimise the amount of people you meet. Wear a face mask. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands.

“This is a difficult time for people, particularly those who feel vulnerable or isolated. An Garda Síochána continues to be here to help. Gardaí around the country have been helping people with everyday tasks like collecting prescriptions and doing shopping, and are also available to stop by for a socially distanced chat. If you need help or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda station.”

The checkpoints will be on national routes (not motorways) supported by random local mobile checkpoints.

Gardaí emphasised that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

A Garda spokesman said: “If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and we ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect.

“If you are unable to make phone contact please approach any member of An Garda Síochána on duty, on patrol, on a checkpoint and look for assistance, we are here to help.”