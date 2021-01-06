Irish political leaders condemn Washington DC protests

Wednesday, January 06, 2021

By James Ward, PA

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has voiced his “concern and dismay” at events in Washington DC, where pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol building.

Mr Martin tweeted: “The Irish people have a deep connection with the United States of America, built up over many generations.

“I know that many, like me, will be watching the scenes unfolding in Washington DC with great concern and dismay.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called the protests an attempt to “overturn a free and fair election.”

He tweeted: “Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC – we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election!

“The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Full list of new measures brought in by Government

Wednesday, 06/01/21 - 7:55pm

TD urges RTÉ to remove ‘blasphemous’ comedy sketch from Player

Wednesday, 06/01/21 - 6:05pm

Covid-19 vaccine: Where does Ireland’s roll-out stand?

Wednesday, 06/01/21 - 5:52pm