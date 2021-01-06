Cabinet agrees schools will close on Monday with Leaving Cert students to do three day week

Digital Desk Staff

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that all schools must remain closed with teaching to move online.

The only exemptions will be for children with special needs and Leaving Certificate students who will return for three days a week.

The Government also announced that Youthreach services will resume as scheduled as well as the resumption of the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme is delayed until February 1st.

Speaking at briefing this afternoon, the Taoiseach also announced that crèches and other childcare services will remain open but only for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the measures are being introduced to reduce mobility across the country, amid fears that the health service is reaching a breaking point as regards the numbers of Coronavirus patients in hospitals.

Speaking at the briefing, the Taoiseach said: “We must dig deep within ourselves and face the coming month with steely determination and resolve.

“We have risen to all the challenges that have presented themselves… we may now be entering the most challenging phase of all

“Unless you are involved in absolutely essential work you have no reason to be away from your home,” he said.

Construction

Regarding construction, the Cabinet agreed that all construction sites, apart from those deemed to be critical infrastructure such as schools and some social housing projects, will close from 6pm on Friday until January 31st.

Construction will close from 6pm on Friday, January 8th, with limited exceptions which include: