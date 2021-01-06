Man killed in Kerry road crash

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a single car collision in Moyvane, Co Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision on the main street of the village at approximately 12.40am.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

A Garda forensic collision investigator is due to examine the scene this morning with local traffic diversions currently in place.

Any witnesses to this collision are asked to come forward and any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50827, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.