  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee tests positive for Covid-19

Wednesday, January 06, 2021

James Cox

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has revealed that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Twitter thread, she wrote: “I was recently tested and have received a positive result for #Covid19. In line with our HSE guidance I am isolating. I am continuing to carry out my duties by working remotely including attending Cabinet.”

Ms McEntee, who is pregnant, said HSE information shows that pregnant women or their babies are not at greater risk if thet get Covid-19.

She added: “At the same time I urge everyone to follow public health advice and stay at home. If you think you’re developing symptoms no matter how small, act as though you have Covid. We all know the seriousness of the situation. We must protect our health system and our most vulnerable.”

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Remote workers face long waits for garden offices or log cabins

Wednesday, 06/01/21 - 12:04pm

‘PPE promised months ago has not arrived’: Dentists feel sidelined in Covid-19 crisis

Wednesday, 06/01/21 - 11:54am

Two arrested as €75k of cannabis seized in Cork searches

Wednesday, 06/01/21 - 11:05am