Sr Joan steps back from parish life after 20 years of dedicated service

By Fr Liam Morgan

THESE pandemic times have deprived us of so many opportunities to celebrate. One such occasion was the retirement of Sr Joan Pierse as parish sister of Askea. After 20 years of faithful and dedicated service, Sr Joan made the decision to retire and ‘step back’ from the demands of parish life.

At the turn of the millennium, Joan left behind all that was familiar in Cavan to make Askea Parish her new home. She did so with a wonderful generosity of spirit and her openness, sense of warmth and good humour endeared her to many.

Working with young people, Joan was always encouraging and welcoming of all boys and girls celebrating the sacraments, always attentive and watchful of every detail, especially First Holy Communions and Confirmations. Joan also looked after the altar servers, with parents appreciating her diligent and gentle care of their young children, while the servers themselves looked upon Joan as their trusted guide and kind mentor.

This ability to relate to the young spilled over into her wonderful work with Rainbows, a peer ministry support group, where children who have experienced loss through death or separation come together to explore feelings of loss and sadness while discovering hope and new beginnings. Joan was so dedicated to this work, striving for the best experience possible, attentive in organising each session.

Other areas of ministry included visits to our local schools in Askea, baptismal ministry and meeting young parents, singing in the choir and keeping a close eye on all those involved in parish ministry, always supportive and encouraging.

When work was over, Joan was keen to keep fit at the Seven Oaks Leisure Centre, which gave her an immense feeling of satisfaction and wellbeing.

Over the years, Joan also became an avid bridge player, enjoying the cards, the company and the intrigue of various moves. Often after a good hand, Joan would rhapsodise lyrically in the sacristy about the game of bridge played the night before as good as any ***Sunday Game*** pundit!

A quieter and hopefully easier life now beckons; more time beyond Covid to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

On a summer’s Sunday last June, her colleague Fr Tom Little hosted an outdoor lunch for Joan to mark her retirement. There she was joined by Bishop Denis, Fr Tommy and Fr Tom Lalor, a small gathering to reflect the times we live in, a moment to say thanks and express gratitude and admiration for a life of faithful and dedicated service so selflessly given.

We are all glad that Joan will continue to be a familiar and welcome presence in Askea. Joan, we hope you are enjoying your retirement. Long life, health and happiness is our prayer for you.

***Fr Liam Morgan worked alongside Sr Joan from 2004 to 2014 while a curate in Askea, Bennekerry and Tinryland.***