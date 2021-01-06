Two arrested as €75k of cannabis seized in Cork searches

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí arrested two men in Cork on Tuesday following the search of a car that uncovered a large haul of cannabis.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car on the Bandon Road at around 7pm, as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city.

The car was searched and suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized.

The two men in the car, aged in their 20s, were then arrested and are currently detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

A follow-up search was later carried out at a house in The Lough area of Cork city, where a further €15,000 of suspected cannabis herb was seized.

Gardaí say all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.