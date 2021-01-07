10 deaths and 6,521 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 10 deaths and an additional 6,521 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

There has now been a total of 127,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and 2,307 Covid-19 deaths.

Earlier, the HSE confirmed that the number of people sick in the State’s hospitals with Covid-19 had passed 1,000 for the first time.

There are currently 1,043 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 95 people in ICU.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 3,070 are men and 3,432 are women, 62 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 37 years old.

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases: 2,174 are in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the latest case data and confirmed Covid-related deaths come as the HSE confirms more than 15,000 people have so far received the coronavirus vaccine.

Based on the current vaccine supply, the HSE expects to vaccinate 135,000 people from these sectors by the end of February.

Nphet said that 7-day incidence rate is at 753.5, while the 5-day moving average is 6,147.

They also said that as of January 7th, the reporting of cases on CIDR has caught up with the positive laboratory results.

“In the context of continuing high daily numbers of positive lab results, the lag period between positive lab results being issued and cases being reported on CIDR will generally be 24 to 48 hours.

“This is the expected time interval for processing and validation of laboratory results and generating cases on CIDR.”