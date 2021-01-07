Another weather warning issued for entire country as cold spell continues

Muireann Duffy

Tomorrow night could be the coldest night of the year as Met Éireann has issued another weather warning for the entire country.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning came into effect at 5pm on Thursday and will last until 11am on Friday.

It has been forecast that temperatures might drop to -8 degrees in some parts of the country overnight.

Status Yellow – Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland. Valid: from 17:00 Thursday 07/01/2021 to 11:00 Friday 08/01/2021 Issued: 11:00 Thursday 07/01/2021 pic.twitter.com/ZJZuSHtkgA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2021

A similar warning has also been issued by the UK Met Office covering the six counties in Northern Ireland from 2pm on Thursday to 12pm on Friday.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says the cold snap will remain for the next few days.

“For many, we are struggling to see temperatures break above 1 or 2 degrees Celsius over the course of the next few days. In costal areas it may reach up to 3 or 4, but certainly for the majority it will stay particularly close to freezing.

“Nighttime temperatures are expected to be very cold, as low as -5 in some parts and then Friday night is probably going to be the coldest night of the year.”