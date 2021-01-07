Family devastated after memorial bench was wrecked by vandals

By Elizabeth Lee

THE family of a toddler who drowned in the River Slaney were left devastated after a bench dedicated to his memory was vandalised in Baltinglass Town Park.

The bench, which was dedicated to little Noel Fitzgerald, who was just three years’ old when he perished in the Slaney back in the early 1950s, was just one of five that were ripped out of the ground and vandalised.

Noel Fitzgerald was from Parkmore and was the son of Kathleen and Patrick. His family are deeply upset by what has happened to the memorial.

“My family are upset because they enjoy going to the park and sitting there,” Kieran Fitzgerald, a nephew, told ***The Nationalist***.

When news of the destruction emerged, members of Baltinglass Tidy Towns immediately reacted by cleaning up the debris and ensuring that the plaque dedicated to the late toddler was kept safe.

“It was so heart-warming to see people offering to help out and to get the bench back in place,” said Kieran.

The town park is a regular site for anti-social behaviour and is situated right beside Parkmore housing estate. This latest act of vandalism has prompted calls for increased security in the park, especially since about €200,000 has been earmarked by the county council to upgrade the facility this year.

“A substantial sum of money has been earmarked to be spent on the park, but there’s no point in doing that if there’s no way of securing it. Whether it’s CCTV cameras or improving the fencing so it can be locked at night, I don’t know. It’ll be a waste of money if it’s not secured. The Tidy Towns can’t take over the running of the park; it’s council property and they need to step up to it,” said Terri Kenny, chairperson of the local Tidy Towns committee.

Local councillor Edward Timmins said that the €200,000 set aside for upgrading the park will be spent on replacing boardwalks and extending a walkway, among other works, but concedes that security issues must be addressed.

He said that he’d raise the matter at the next meeting of Baltinglass Municipal District.

“When we’re spending that much money on the park, it should be part of the package that it’s secured in some way,” concluded cllr Timmins.