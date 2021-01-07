Free webinar on dealing with the strain of lockdown

By Elizabeth Lee

AFTER ten months of an altered way of living and still no sign of the finish line, leading Irish Psychologists with Perspectives Ireland say it’s difficult for people to find strength when hope is in short supply.

With a combined 30 years of experience under their belts, Yvonne Barnes-Holmes and Ciara McEnteggart tell how people, in times of crisis, are often pleasantly surprised about how much strength they actually have.

“January is a difficult month when we all have to dig deep into our psychological reserves to keep going,” said Yvonne. “And with a third lockdown now enforced, keeping going is an even greater challenge this year. To coincide with what’s known as Blue Monday on 18 January, we’re hosting a free 40-minute webinar on how to find the strength you need to keep going through the third lockdown and not let hopelessness or lack of motivation weigh you down.”

Ciara McEnteggart said: “We have seen clients overcome huge challenges by drawing strength from small daily routines and self-care and then use this strength to get them closer to their dreams, one step at a time. Even when dreams seem far away, it’s vital we hold onto them, but we need to know where the strength for doing this comes from. This webinar is about drawing strength from every day to get you through another lockdown and keep your dreams alive for when that time comes around.”

Perspectives Ireland suggests some ways to find strength you didn’t know you had, which will help you to get the most out of every day so you can hold on to your dreams for tomorrow.

1) HOLD ON TO BIG PLANS FOR LATER

Dreams make us the people we want to be in the future and can give us the life we want to live. Dreams hold the key to future meaning, which makes them essential for our journey through life. It’s all the more important if we can’t realise our dreams today to hold on to them for tomorrow. Make a list of your top three dreams for the future and keep that list somewhere close to you.

2) MAKE SMALL PLANS FOR EACH DAY

When we can’t realise big plans, it is especially important to make small ones that are achievable every day. The act of planning itself gives us motivation and makes us feel alive. Here are some examples: make sure you talk to someone every day, try to do a kind deed every day, and do something for yourself every day.

3) REALISE SMALL PLANS EVERY DAY

When plans become action, they become achievements, and achievements give us strength. If you keep realising your plans today, it gives you the strength for tomorrow.

Perspectives Ireland is holding a free webinar to discuss these issues and advise people how to find strength in these difficult times. For more information, visit www.perspectivesireland.ie

The webinar, entitled ‘Find the strength to keep going’, which begins at 1pm on Monday 18 January, will be followed by a question and answer session.

To register to the webinar, go to www.perspectivesireland.ie