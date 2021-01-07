Gardaí seize €80,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí in Dublin have seized €80,000 worth of cannabis herb in Dublin.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested in connection to the discovery.

Shortly after 10pm on Wednesday, Gardaí searched a house in the Terenure area and discovered 4kg of cannabis herb.

The search operation was carried as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Terenure and Rathmines area.

The man is currently being held at Terenure Garda Station and investigations into the matter are ongoing.