Nurse Bernadette is to get Covid jab at St Luke’s hospital today

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO staff members in St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny were the first people in the hospital to be vaccinated against Covid-19 when they received the jab earlier today.

Bernadette San Juan, a nurse working directly in the hospital’s Covid ward, was the first member of staff to receive the vaccine, followed by consultant anaesthetist Eileen Marnell.

“We’ve been hit particularly hard by Covid here in St Luke’s. This vaccine will hopefully be the light we need to guide us through the next few months,” said Bernadette.

“Today is a poignant one for us. We’re remembering all those who weren’t lucky enough to see today. We realise how lucky we are to be vaccinated,” said Anne Slattery, general manager of St Luke’s Hospital.

Bernadette was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with a more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet before getting the vaccine.

The vaccine will now be rolled out to all healthcare staff and vulnerable patients in St Luke’s General Hospital over the coming weeks.

The plan is for every vaccinated person to be given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. They will then return for their second dose, to be fully protected, three weeks later.

Worldwide, vaccines save at least two- to three-million lives each year and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses.

Only Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland, the HSE confirmed. They also said that all Covid-19 vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and that they would share updated safety data and information on their website and in print.

Everyone can find factual, up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on

www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine, www.gov.ie/covid19vaccine, www.hpra.ie and www.who.int