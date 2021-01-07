Over 120 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Thursday

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Carlow saw yet another dramatic rise with a record 123 cases being reported.

These are among 6,521 reported nationally while 10 more deaths related to Covid-19 have occurred.

There has been a total of 2,307 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In Carlow, there have been 484 cases in the last 14 days. Carlow is still below the national average but that margin is narrowing.

Carlow’s rate is 850 cases per 100,000 compared to the national average of 936.

According to the most recent figures, there has been a dramatic rise of Covid-19 cases right throughout the county.

Tullow Local Electoral Area (LEA) which includes Tullow, Rathvilly, Hacketstown, Myshall and Clonegal has seen the most cases with 94 cases recorded between 21 December and 4 January. Bagenalstown LEA which includes much of south Carlow has had 83 cases while Carlow LEA has had 85 cases.

Based on population, Bagenalstown LEA has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the Carlow.

Of the cases notified today:

3,070 are men / 3,432 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,043 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 96 are in ICU. 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.