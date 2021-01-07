Stakeholders invited to be included in Carlow food and drink guide

By Suzanne Pender

A CALL-OUT has been issued to the county’s food and drink stakeholders to be included in a new food and drink experience guide, which will map out the unique Taste In Carlow.

Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office is encouraging applications from Co Carlow to get involved, showcasing the many excellent food and drink enterprises the county has to offer.

“Food production, retailing, hospitality and food service enterprise have suffered particular hardship in 2020 and initiatives such as the Carlow Taste Trail are designed to help reboot and reinvigorate consumer engagement with their local food heroes,” said Maria Couchman, economic development officer with Carlow County Council’s LEO.

“The Carlow Taste Trail aims to boost awareness of the myriad excellent food and drink enterprises and experiences in the county.

“Carlow has a thriving and distinct food and drink landscape, however, most owners/managers have been so busy trying to maintain their business through the Covid-19 crisis that they did not have the resource to communicate what they have on offer and that offer is exceptional,” said Maria.

From on-farm agri-food experiences and exquisite restaurants featuring local producers to food-and-drink-producer workshops, the guide encourages food-and-drink-related experiences to share their Carlow food and drink story and in particular to highlight what is unique and engaging about their enterprises that sets Carlow apart.

Key taste trail categories include, but are not exclusive to, restaurants and accommodation, cafés, primary/small food producers (farmers/farm shops), food retailers such as cheesemongers/ bakeries and so forth, craft beer/alcohol (including pubs), gastro pubs, markets, agri-food experiences and other food-and-drink-related experiences.

Welcoming this project, Tom O’Neill, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council said: “This Taste Trail food and drink guide aims to raise the profile of and stimulate local engagement with food and drink experiences in Co Carlow to support the kick-start of these industries in 2021.

“The project will develop a new consumer-experience guide in the form of the Carlow Taste Trail Food and Drink Map and associated digital marketing activities to promote awareness.”

Companies have until the end of January to express an interest in being part of this project. From the applications, independent tourism and food experts will select a collection of experiences for this trail. Features are limited and will select those who best demonstrate their unique contribution to Carlow’s food and drink landscape.

The guide is designed to last a period of two years and will provide the foundation for a permanent food and drink trail to be developed as part of Carlow’s food and drink strategy.

Each company that participants must be willing to engage with the process, which will include photography, placement of a plaque at your premises and social media co-operative training.

The funding for this map and guide has come from the Accelerated Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2020.