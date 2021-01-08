Cork student wins BT Young Scientist with ‘deepfake’ detecting software

Digital Desk Staff

A Leaving Cert student from Bandon Grammer School in Co Cork has won this year’s BT Young Scientist for his project on detecting ‘deepfake’ videos.

Gregory Tarr created a computer programme which uses artificial intelligence to determine if videos are deepfakes.

Deepfakes have caused controversy online, including a clip aired on Channel 4 over the Christmas period which appeared to show Queen Elizabeth II giving a more informal address to the nation compared to her usual Christmas Day speech televised on the BBC.

The clip, which included the Queen performing a popular TikTok dance, was created using an actor and deepfake technology. Although the sketch drew widespread criticism, many viewers were also amazed by how realistic it looked.

Gregory’s software detects such videos with greater speed and accuracy than many other systems according to judges, securing the €7,500 first place prize for the 17-year-old.

This year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) was held virtually for the first time in the competition’s 57-year history, with the awards ceremony streamed live from the Mansion House in Dublin.

Speaking about Gregory’s project, chair of the technology judging panel Leonard Hobbs said the Cork student demonstrated “an expertise in computer science which was well beyond his years”.

Gregory’s ‘Detecting state-of-the-art deepfakes’ project can be viewed on the BTYSTE portal.

The group award went to Abby Mullins, Chloe Murphy and Megan Carrol from Moate Community School, Co Westmeath for their project, ‘Wool-saviour for our sea’ in which the students developed a wool blanket which can quickly and effectively clear oil slicks.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister for Education Norma Foley commended the students for their work.

“I am inspired by all of the students’ ambitions to tackle from a scientific and technological view the national and international issues facing us in today’s society, including the global pandemic, climate change, mental health and socio-economic challenges.

“It is encouraging to witness the level of creativity and innovation of the students as demonstrated through their meticulously researched and ingenious projects,” Minister Foley said.

“Each student is a credit to themselves, their families, schools, communities, and every one of them should be proud of their accomplishments,” she added.