Government approves emergency funding for childcare providers

Friday, January 08, 2021

Muireann Duffy

The Government has approved emergency funding for the childcare sector to allow services to remain open for the children of frontline and essential workers.

Under new restrictions, childcare providers will be closed for all other children for the remainder of January.

Earlier today, Childhood Services Ireland, the Ibec trade association representing childcare providers, urged Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman to assist the sector in keeping their facilities open.

The association said it would be extremely difficult for many providers to keep their services open with so few children over the course of the coming weeks.

A deal has since been reached between the Department of Children and Youth Affairs and Childhood Services Ireland, which the group have welcomed.

“We have been working extremely closely with the Department over the past few days to secure this sustainability funding. This will be a huge relief to parents and providers alike,” a statement from the group read.

“This sustainability fund will enable the childcare sector to continue to provide services to the children of frontline and essential workers and vulnerable children.

“We are utterly committed to playing our part in dealing with this national emergency and our focus is to continue operating safely and responsibly,” it added.

