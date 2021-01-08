Pro-Brexit lobby group Leave.EU relocates to Waterford

James Cox

A pro-Brexit lobby group has moved its registered office for its website to Waterford to retain its EU web address.

Leave.EU which was set up by Brexiteer Aaron Wright and fronted by Nigel Farage, would lose its domain if it kept its original address in Bristol.

A bulk of the campaign’s funding came from former UKIP supporter Arron Banks.

Fine Gael’s spokesperson for European Affairs says the group wants to retain the “dot EU” status to stay at the top of search engine results and for social media branding.

Neale Richmond says the organisation is undermining the rules.

Mr Richmond said: “It’s clearly a change of address, there office is still in operation in Bristol. This is what I’ve asked Comreg and Minister [Eamon] Ryan, the Minister for Communications, to look into.

“We can’t have a situation where a company is simply brass-plating an office in Ireland to use the ‘dot EU’ or ‘dot ie’ domain name.”

Leave.EU have been widely criticised on social media for the move.

This is just the latest controversy surrounding prominent Brexit supporters looking to hold on to European interests.

Controversial British politician Jacob Rees-Mogg was one of the biggest advocates of Brexit, and he was previosly criticised when Somerset Capital Management, a company in which Rees-Mogg holds a 15 per cent stake in, set up two funds in Dublin to give it continued access to the EU.

Billionaire James Dyson, another prominent Brexiteer, also faced backlash when he moved his company to headquarters to Singapore.