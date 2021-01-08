Revenue seized 2kg of cannabis with assistance from drugs dog Bailey

James Cox

Revenue officers at Dublin Parcel Hub, with the assistance of drugs dog Bailey, have seized 1.8kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €36,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered in six parcels declared as items such as ‘Sweaters’, ‘Games’ and ‘Women’s Coat’. The parcels had originated in the United States and Canada and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Longford and Wicklow.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295