RTÉ announce additional educational content to aid students through school closures

Digital Desk Staff

RTÉ have announced they will air a range of new educational programmes and resources across their platforms over the course of the next few weeks in response to the closure of primary and secondary schools under Covid-19 restrictions.

Schools had been scheduled to reopen after the Christmas holidays on Monday, January 11th but Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced they would remain closed until February under increased restrictions which also included the closure of most of the construction sector.

RTÉ will be providing educational content for both primary and secondary students on television, radio and online under the initiative, with additional resources also available for parents.

Content for Junior and Leaving Cert students will be shared on the broadcasters platforms, including RTÉ2 airing a number of Shakespeare productions included on the exams’ syllabus, such as The Tempest, Othello, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet.

For younger students, RTÉjr will continue to air a number of programmes including The Body Brothers, Let’s Find Out and Wild Kids, while RTÉ2’s popular Home School Hub and After School Hub will make a return each week day at 10am and 3.20pm.

RTÉ radio will also be doing its part, including 2fm’s LC 21 with Carl Mullan, which will discuss study planning, offering advice on how older students can look after themselves during the stress of exams.

Additional content will also be available on the RTÉ Player, while worksheets, podcasts and other resources will be available on the RTÉ website.

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said the broadcaster’s aim is to help students and parents through this time.

“We are pleased to expand RTÉ’s educational programming for children and students as they continue to learn remotely.

“Our aim is to assist parents, children and educators by ensuring that all children and students can access curriculum-based learning, and complementary content, through our broadcasts and digital channels.”