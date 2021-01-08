Sad passing of former Labour Party stalwart Jim Townsend

By Suzanne Pender

FEARLESS, principled and a man of absolute integrity; a straight talker who dedicated his life to serving the people of Carlow.

Just some of the many plaudits paid this week to former councillor and senator Jim Townsend, who died on Wednesday 6 January at the age of 83.

Jim from Ballybar Upper, Tinryland, Carlow passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

A stalwart of the Labour Party, Jim was first elected to Carlow County Council in 1979 and served an incredible 35 years on the local authority. In 1993, he was one of the taoiseach’s nominees to Seanad Éireann, where he served as party spokesperson on agriculture until 1997.

Jim also contested the general election in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency on four occasions, coming closest in 2007, when he was the last candidate eliminated.

Another political highlight came in the 1990s, when he had the unique distinction of serving on both Carlow Town Council and in the Bagenalstown Electoral Area at the same time. Perhaps one of his proudest moments came in 2009, when he and his daughter Caroline were both elected to Carlow County Council along with three party colleagues.

Throughout his political career, Jim’s principled, passionate and practical approach set him apart.

A man determined to stand up for what he believed in, Jim was never afraid to speak out, even if that meant facing criticism or controversy.

Over the years, Jim displayed tremendous leadership and a ‘common sense’ stance in his approach, a man ahead of his time but always loyal to the core principals of the Labour Party, holding the interests of working people at his heart.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly this week extended his sympathy to the family and friends of Jim Townsend, whom he described “as a faithful stalwart of the Labour Party in Co Carlow over many years”.

“He was a true gentleman, never afraid to show leadership, and always a voice of calm in difficult times,” said deputy Kelly.

“Jim was the definition of a Labour Party stalwart and served on Carlow County Council for 35 years, starting in 1979 right up until 2014, and for five years in the Seanad from 1993 to 1997.

“On behalf of myself and the Labour Party, I want to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family Caroline, Barbara, Clem and Ollie, extended family and friends,” he added.

The Carlow/Kilkenny Labour Party described Jim as “fearless, passionate, incredibly funny and a brilliant and much-loved public representative and constituency chairperson”.

“Jim Townsend was absolutely one of a kind; we have lost a hero of the Labour movement today,” said Kilkenny cllr Seán Ó hArgáin, on behalf of the party.

“In a political world where everything seems to have become bland and careful, Jim stood out as a straight talker and a passionate fighter for working people. He took positions on issues by researching and studying every detail of a proposal and then making up his mind and defending his position. Jim was never one for following the loudest voices or what might be politically popular at the time. It is clear that the voters of Carlow in particular respected that and continued to place their faith in him for 35 years,” said cllr Ó hArgáin.

Jim was described as “a Labour man to his core, loyal to the principles of Connolly and Larkin”.

“Jim was loved by all in our constituency, but also by our members throughout the country. The values he cherished will remain our values and my last conversation with Jim was all about our struggle to regain what Jim and we believe to be our rightful place in Carlow and Kilkenny politics: representing working people and their interests on our local councils, but equally importantly in Dáil Éireann,” concluded cllr Ó hArgáin.

Colleagues and former colleagues from Carlow County Council of all political persuasions also expressed their sympathies to the Townsend family and their memories of Jim this week.

“Jim was a gentleman, full of integrity, a true public servant. He was the person who inspired me to enter politics as a member of the Labour Party and he mentored me during my formative years in Carlow County Council,” said cllr William Paton.

“He was even tempered, inspirational, had a great sense of humour and he did not shy away from taking leadership of a difficult issue, even when it was not popular do so,” he added.

Former Fine Gael cllr Declan Alcock, who served alongside Jim on the council for more than 20 years, said: “Even though we had our political differences over the years, I can say he was the most principled politician I ever worked with. He always showed tremendous political courage and leadership and always had the best interest of Carlow in the long term in every decision he made.”

“He’s the best TD Carlow never had,” he added.

Jim is survived by his loving children Ollie, Caroline, Barbara and Clem, grandchildren Shannen, Ciara, Danni, Daryl, Katie, Faye and Sam, brothers and sister Martin, Dennis, Eamon, Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his wife Lily and brother Paddy.

Due to continued restrictions on public gatherings, Jim’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they are asked to stand outside their houses as the funeral cortège passes his residence on the way to the church around 10.30am.

Jim’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/