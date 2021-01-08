What’s planned for your area

Friday, January 08, 2021

Carlow County Council received three planning applications between 1-8 January.

 

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

 

Bagenalstown

Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre wishes to retain permission for three prefabricated buildings consisting of the following: a play therapy & counselling unit, a family support unit and after-schools facility at Gleann Na Bearu, Bagenalstown.

 

Borris

Alin Binder and Nicola Kavanagh wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage at Spahill,

Borris.

 

 

Kildavin

Stuart Willis wishes to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Kildavin.

