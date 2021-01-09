  • Home >
120 plus cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Saturday

Saturday, January 09, 2021

Carlow recorded another 122 cases of Covid-19 among 4,842 nationally. Sadly, nine further deaths related to the pandemic were recorded.

There have been 631 cases in the last 14 days in Carlow. That is 1.1% of the population of Carlow based on the census figures. The rate of Covid-19 in Carlow is marginally below the national average.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,304 are men / 2,528 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 1,049 in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 cases are spread across all other counties.

 

As of 2pm today, 1,293 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

