Bagatelle biography re-enters Amazon charts after sudden death of Liam O’Reilly

By Suzanne Pender

LATE last year, Brian Kennedy released the first-ever biography of much-loved Irish band Bagatelle, but little did the author know just how poignant the book, entitled That summer in Dublin!, would become.

Within eight weeks of its publication, Bagatelle’s frontman Liam Reilly died suddenly on New Year’s Day at the age of 65.

“His death was completely out of the blue,” Brian told The Nationalist this week, speaking from his Waterford home.

“It’s been crazy since and the book has gone back into the top 100 music books on Amazon … it’s just one of those things. Yes, there is renewed interest, but I don’t want renewed interest, I’d rather Liam back,” he adds sadly.

That summer in Dublin! is the official biography of the band, charting their 42-year story from humble beginnings in Bray and Dundalk in 1978.

Playing to handfuls of people for little more than petrol money and eating leftover stale steak and kidney pies each night on the road, the band went on to have a career that was transformed almost overnight by a five-minute tune penned by singer/songwriter Liam Reilly in the sweltering summer of 1980.

“When I got in touch with Bagatelle’s manager four years ago, I was astonished to find out there never was an official biography of the band,” said Brian, who immediately set out to put that right and released his book last November.

“I got to know Liam very well over the last four years. He was so talented and I think maybe underrated as a songwriter … but he was fantastic; maybe more people will recognise that now,” said Brian.

The Bagatelle song Summer in Dublin reached iconic status in Ireland. The record became the biggest-selling single of the year in 1980 and would become an anthem for the Irish diaspora all over the world, as popular today as it was 40 years ago.

“Everybody knows about Liam lamenting the stinking River Liffey, the 46A to Dún Laoghaire and, of course, that infamous drunk on the bus,” adds Brian.

The song propelled Bagatelle into household names, supporting acts like Glen Campbell, Thin Lizzy and Bob Marley and they subsequently went on to sell gold and platinum albums while playing in every corner of the globe.

Signed to Polydor and managed by Oliver Barry, Bagatelle became the hottest act in the land. Famously, a young U2 would approach the record label announcing: “If you sign us, we will be bigger than Bagatelle!”

That summer in Dublin! is 200-plus pages of wonderful stories, quotes and facts that give the reader a wonderful insight into the band. It is accompanied by a host of photographs, some rare and not yet seen, along with some cracking quotes and stories.

“Through gold- and platinum-selling albums, number-one singles, a career full of highs, lows and loss, Bagatelle remain relevant to the Irish public with a fanbase of thousands and their gigs brought a lovely feeling of nostalgia whenever they played,” explained Brian.

Brian has written over 13 books on topics that include football, music, radio and novels of fiction and non-fiction. His 2011 book Just follow the floodlights went to number one on the Amazon Best Selling List and he has sold almost 20,000 copies of his work to date.

That summer in Dublin! is currently available through www.briankennedywriter.com and Amazon, as well as selected book stores nationwide.