Coronavirus: 4,842 new cases and nine further deaths

Tomas Doherty

Nine further deaths and 4,842 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

There has now been a total of 2,336 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Of the new cases, 1,049 are located in Dublin, 530 in Cork, 514 in Waterford, 405 in Wexford, 247 in Louth and the remaining 2,097 spread across all other counties.

The latest figures show a record 1,293 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 119 in intensive care.

Monaghan and Louth are the counties with the highest infection rates in the State, where one in 50 people have had coronavirus in the past two weeks.

In Monaghan, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 2,296.9, and in Louth it now stands at 2,008.8. The lowest rate is in Wicklow at 544.1.

Meanwhile, nine more people have died of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the region’s Department of Health confirmed.

It brings the total death toll to 1,443 since the onset of the pandemic.

Another 1,442 cases of the virus were also confirmed on Saturday.

In total there have been 87,588 positive cases in the North since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes as the health service comes under severe pressure, with hospitals at full capacity and cancer surgery among the operations cancelled in Belfast.

There were 674 people with Covid-19 in hospitals across Northern Ireland on Saturday, including 47 in intensive care units (ICU).

Hospital bed occupancy now stands at 97 per cent with 19 ICU beds available.

Northern Ireland’s seven-day incidence rate is now at 600 cases per 100,000. The seven-day incidence in the Republic is at 919.8 per 100,000.

Newry, Mourne and Down has the highest rate in the region at 858 cases per 100,000 of the population, followed by Mid Ulster at 798.5 and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon at 794.2.