Death notices and funeral arrangements

William (Billy) Black
6 Abbey Close, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 9 January 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; beloved son of the late John and Frances and brother of the late Maureen and Phyllis. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean, Eric and Jerry, sisters Doreen and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his loving friends at The Cheshire Home, Tullow.
May Billy Rest in Peace
Funeral arriving to The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Sunday evening at 7 o’c. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. (max 10 people in Church). Billy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link.