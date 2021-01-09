Death notices and funeral arrangements

Saturday, January 09, 2021

RIP

 

William (Billy) Black

6 Abbey Close, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 9 January 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; beloved son of the late John and Frances and brother of the late Maureen and Phyllis. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean, Eric and Jerry, sisters Doreen and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his loving friends at The Cheshire Home, Tullow.

May Billy Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Sunday evening at 7 o’c. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. (max 10 people in Church). Billy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

120 plus cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Saturday

Saturday, 09/01/21 - 8:23pm

Nursing Homes Ireland welcomes the escalated roll-out of the vaccination programme

Saturday, 09/01/21 - 7:07pm

New video by Carlow artist showcases Ireland’s beauty

Saturday, 09/01/21 - 6:56pm