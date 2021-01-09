Death notices and funeral arrangements

William (Billy) Black

6 Abbey Close, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 9 January 2021 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; beloved son of the late John and Frances and brother of the late Maureen and Phyllis. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean, Eric and Jerry, sisters Doreen and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all his loving friends at The Cheshire Home, Tullow.

May Billy Rest in Peace