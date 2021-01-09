€100m scheme will act as a bulwark against Brexit

By Suzanne Pender

A NEW €100m scheme for the food processing sector, in recognition of its unique exposure to the impact of Brexit was announced this week.

The new Capital Investment Scheme for the processing and marketing of agricultural products will be managed by Enterprise Ireland and will open for applications this month.

Tánaiste and minister for enterprise, trade and employment Leo Varadkar along with agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue made the announcement, pointing out it was just one of the ways the government is helping the agri-food sector.

Additional funding has been provided over successive budgets to help the agri-food and fisheries sectors mitigate the impact of Brexit; including the provision of low-cost loan schemes, direct-aid schemes for farmers and additional resources for Bord Bia’s work to grow and develop new market opportunities for Irish food and drink.

“We know that Ireland’s agri-food sector is particularly exposed to the negative impact of Brexit,” stated the tánaiste. “More than 173,000 people work in the agri-food industry here. Not only do we want to protect those existing jobs as we weather the Brexit storm but we also want to grow them. This funding is to allow businesses invest in new technology and new products, making the sector stronger and more resilient.

“I know it’s a really worrying time for those working in our agri-food sector. The government is here to help. This scheme is on top of the existing grants, low cost loans and training resources that are available.”

The scheme will be administered by Enterprise Ireland and will take the form of a competitive call. It is open to large, medium or small enterprises engaged in the processing and marketing of primary meat and dairy products to apply.

Successful projects will be focused on the production of new and/or improved higher value add products and/or production processes required for new markets and not principally focused on the processing of increased volumes of raw materials.

Applicants will need to demonstrate that the investment underpins sustainable food production at both farm and processor level and contribute to balanced, sustainable regional development.

All investments under the scheme will comply with national and EU legislative and regulatory environmental requirements and standards.

Eligible projects must have total eligible capital expenditure of at least €1 million, up to a maximum of €25 million. The maximum aid intensity will be up to 30% of the eligible investment costs, up to a maximum direct grant of €5 million.