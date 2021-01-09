Karen achieved so much in her short life

By Charlie Keegan

THE family, neighbours and friends of Karen Kenny, Milltown, Garryhill, Carlow gathered, under Covid-19 restrictions, at St Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea, Carlow on Thursday 17 December to remember the greatly loved 37-year-old-old social worker at the celebration of her Month’s Mind Mass.

Karen passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 19 November following a short illness. She had been treated in St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

The life and times of Karen Kenny were lovingly captured in a eulogy by her younger sister Nicola during Karen’s funeral Mass in the same church on Wednesday 25 November.

At the outset, Nicola said: “Karen – daughter, sister, niece, aunt, godmother, cousin, sister-in-law, friend, colleague – these are just some of the words to describe what Karen is to us.”

Nicola said Karen was born on 15 June 1983 to parents Paddy and Josephine. “As first-born, Karen had an incredibly important role as the leader of the family, the dutiful daughter, the big sister, the carer, the negotiator, the peace-keeper and sometimes even the instigator, but she fulfilled these roles with immense strength and loyalty.”

Nicola’s eulogy continued: “Karen worked hard in the academic side of her life and qualified as a social worker in 2010 after attending St Patrick’s College, Carlow and NUI Galway. She worked tirelessly as an advocate for her clients, whether in children services or mental health. She constantly strived for further educating herself to help others and, even during her illness, was still practising as a social worker tutor for UCD. She was very dedicated to social work education in developing and supporting social work students.”

She loved to travel and had seen many places in the world, taking a year out of college to travel to Australia, even though she hated heat. Nicola said Karen travelled to New Zealand in 2012, while Nicola lived there, and they travelled both the North and South islands together over a number of weeks. She travelled to Boston a number of times to her brother Adam and she took numerous trips to Zurich and to Bristol to visit lifelong friends.

“She loved visiting new destinations … anywhere she could walk and explore the surroundings, even if her co-travellers weren’t overtly enthusiastic walkers. Cuba was on the cards for 2020 but, sadly, that wasn’t to be.”

Karen, said Nicola, had a massive cohort of friends and it was a great reflection on her character that she made such an impression on people, whether she knew them for 20 years or 20 days. “Karen was a storyteller and would double over in laughter when trying to retell a tale.”

Karen had made her parents incredibly proud of her hard work, resilience, wit, charm, thoughtfulness and kindness. “I would ask that you keep Karen’s memory alive by telling the stories, laugh with her, cry with her and forever love her.”

Local people lined the roadside when Karen returned to her home, where she was waked on Tuesday 24 November, and again on her final journey to St Lazerian’s Church, Drumphea. Following Mass on Wednesday, Karen was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

She is mourned by her parents Paddy and Josephine, brothers Paddy and Adam, sister Nicola and their partners Caroline, Danielle and Ryan, her cherished nieces Abie, Sarah and Kate, nephew Rian and goddaughter Leah Murphy, by aunts, uncles, relatives, work colleagues and her circle of friends.

The Kenny family extends thanks to Joyce’s Funeral Home, GRT Hire, Tom Donohue, Bagenalstown Office Services, Fleurtation Florist, Ann Marie and Stephen Kennedy for music at the funeral, the road marshals at the wake and funeral, to watchlive.ie for streaming Karen’s funeral Mass, along with her extended family members, her kind neighbours and friends.