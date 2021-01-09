Make sleep a New Year’s resolution

WE’VE arrived at that time of the year where we are all reflecting and making some resolutions for the New Year. Even though 2020 has not been a typical year, there are certain aspects of everyday life that could always be improved for our mental and physical health; for example: exercise, diet, alcohol consumption and, of course, sleep.

Statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO) state that two-thirds of adults in all developed nations fail to get the recommended eight hours of sleep. The WHO has even gone so far as to declare a sleep-deficiency epidemic in industrialised countries. Interestingly, we are the only species that regularly and routinely chooses sleep deprivation. Lack of sleep can affect the body in a multitude of ways and is as important as diet and exercise. Therefore, we should all try to make getting more sleep a New Year’s resolution. Here are some reasons why.

SLEEP AND ENDURANCE PERFORMANCE

The working week for a lot of people is an endurance event, which involves having to juggle many commitments and stresses. Not surprisingly, research on endurance athletes showed that sleep restriction impaired performance. However, the athletes that slept longer than eight hours led to better endurance performance. So to optimise performance during the week, try to get some longer nights of sleep. Easier said than done!

SLEEP AND PAIN

For some people, pain can disturb their sleep and when this happens it can become a vicious cycle. If you get a poor night’s sleep due to pain, you are more likely to experience problems on the following night … and so on. For someone experiencing lower back pain, for example, they may experience micro-arousals during the night, which means they do not get a full, restful sleep. When they wake the next day, the lack of sleep exacerbates the pain and the cycle continues. If this is something you are experiencing, a chat with your chartered physiotherapist or GP may be worth considering.

SLEEP AND INJURIES

The effects of sleep on musculoskeletal injuries in sport and working environments have been well researched. Research in young athletes found that sleep deprivation was associated with increased injuries and, inversely, athletes who got optimal amounts of sleep had a reduced risk of injury. In the workplace, employees with sleep problems had a higher risk and number of workplace injuries. Therefore, to prevent injuries, getting a good night’s sleep is paramount.

TIPS ON HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR SLEEP

1) Exercise daily – vigorous exercise is best, but even light exercise is better than no activity. Exercising earlier in the day has better outcomes

2) Stick to a sleep schedule of going to bed and getting up even at weekends as this will regulate your body clock, which helps you fall and stay asleep

3) If you have trouble sleeping, avoid naps, especially in the afternoon

4) Evaluate your sleeping environment. The bedroom should be a cool temperature, free of any light, noises or distractions. Consider using blackout curtains, eye shades or ear plugs

5) Have a comfortable mattress and pillow

6) Use bright light to help manage your sleep cycle. Avoid bright light in the evening and expose yourself to sunlight in the morning

7) Avoid alcohol, cigarettes, coffee and heavy meals in the evening as they can disrupt your sleep cycle. Try to avoid eating large meals two to three hours before bedtime. Try a light snack 45 minutes before bed if you are still hungry.

8) Wind down before bedtime. Your body needs time to shift into the sleep mode, so spend the last hour before bed doing something calming, such as reading. If you have trouble sleeping avoid phones or iPads for that hour before bedtime as the light they emanate activate the brain

9) If you are having trouble sleeping, speak to your GP or sleep specialist. You may find that keeping a sleep diary will help to evaluate common habits or sleeping patterns.