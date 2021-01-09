New chipper opens up on Dublin Street despite the lockdown

By Suzanne Pender

IT TAKES a brave person to open a new business, but to take that leap of fate in the midst of a global pandemic with a Level 5 lockdown gripping the country? Well, that’s a whole new level of fearless.

But that’s exactly what Giuseppe Iafrate, better known in Carlow as Joe, is about to do this week with the opening of his new takeaway The Golden Grill on Dublin Street, Carlow.

Joe’s name is synonymous with takeaways and restaurants in Carlow town. For decades his chip shop, The Golden Grill at 49 Dublin Street was something of a Mecca for Carlow lovers of those delicious Italian-style chips and chip shop fare.

This time around, the new Golden Grill has moved down the street to 23 Dublin Street, the site of another great Carlow institution for chippers, Umberto’s, which closed a year ago.

“So it’s the Golden Grill where Umberto’s was,” explains Joe.

Joe smiles when asked if he thinks opening a new business in a lockdown is a good idea.

“No, but the fact is, I believe in what I do and I’ll give it a crack,” he adds enthusiastically.

“I’m from the old generation, hard skinned, prepared to suffer, but I’ll survive. I know the people of Carlow and I know that I’ll give my heart and soul to this and the people of Carlow will give back to me,” said Joe.

Joe arrived in Carlow in 1986 from his native Italy and quickly set up shop at the Golden Grill, Dublin Street.

Over the years he’s expanded his businesses to include up to seven chippers, an Italian restaurant on Tullow Street and a restaurant in Kilcullen.

Joe has suffered business highs and lows over the decades but is a firm believer in hard work and his own skills and expertise for the chip shop business.

In 2017 he took over the running of Tony’s Takeaway in Graiguecullen, but after four years he’s ready to start his own shop again.

“I believe in what I’m doing. Carlow is overcrowed with fast-food places, but I think people will also go to what they know is a good place and people know I’ll have that,” said Joe.

“Carlow is my home; yes, it is hard to start again, but I believe in what I’m doing and I have great plans for the place,” he added.