New video by Carlow artist showcases Ireland’s beauty

By Elizabeth Lee

A new single and video released by Carlow artist, Hawk Jupiter features some of Ireland’s beautiful and historical places and has been picked up by Tourism Ireland’s YouTube channel.

Hawk Jupiter, whose real name is Eoin Mulvihill, released the video to accompany his single Intoxicating Seas after collaborating with drone videographers to capture the island of Ireland brilliantly.

“Fall in love with the island of Ireland all over again in this mesmerising video by Hawk Jupiter,” Tourism Ireland’s caption says.

The video was created during lockdown, when Eoin was unable to travel further than his own county.

“I really felt aerial footage would work for this video as the song has that sweeping, soaring atmospheric feel. That’s when I began reaching out to drone videographers online with the hopes of creating some visuals. The response I got exceeded my expectations and the cross-border collaboration with videographers from Northern Ireland, the UK and beyond has been fantastic.”

Local monuments such as the Brownshill Portal tomb in Carlow and the Rock of Dunamese in County Laois feature alongside Glendalough, the Cliffs of Moher, the Mourne Mountains and Kerry Mountains. Amongst the contributors was Carlow’s own Alan O’Reilly, creator of Carlow Weather.

Eoin grew up in Killeshin and is the son of Seán and Anna Mulvihill who are the former principal and vice principal of Presentation College, Carlow. Eoin reckons he inherited his creative streak from his grandfather was PJ Furey, who was a garda and a local poet.

“I’m delighted with how it all went. I was inspired initially by a road trip. It’s surprising how an idea can turn out when it’s followed through. I’m very pleased with the generosity of the drone videographers who let me use their footage. It’s been a lovely experience,” Eoin concluded.

To watch the video log onto

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vas67cK2x4&t=28s&authuser=0