Nursing Homes Ireland welcomes the escalated roll-out of the vaccination programme

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland

By Elizabeth Lee

Nursing Homes Ireland, (NHI) has welcomed the announcement yesterday, Friday, by the Minister for Health that the vaccination programme for nursing home residents and staff will be escalated to ensure completion of the first phase for all by 24 January. Around 30,000 people are residents in our nursing homes across the country, employing around 50,000 staff in private, HSE and voluntary operated homes.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO said, “we welcome the announcement by Minister Donnelly tonight and see this as another significant milestone in the fightback against Covid19. We have stated every day matters in the vaccination rollout. Vaccination will enable residents, who are the most susceptible to this deadly virus, and the staff providing them with person-centred care to be protected against a virus that has taken so many lives within our nursing homes. Nursing home residents require and deserve prioritisation and the news will be welcomed by both residents and staff, who are anxious to avail of protection from Covid19. We are well aware Covid19 has been multiplying in our communities and delivering the vaccination in as timely as manner as possible in order to protect nursing home residents and staff has to be a headline priority for our health services. We look forward to working collaboratively with the HSE on a revised schedule and circulating to nursing homes, whereby they can inform residents and staff of date for vaccination.”