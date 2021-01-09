The HSE pays tribute to the late councillor, Jim Townsend

HSE/South East Community Healthcare has expressed its sympathies on the passing of Jim Townsend from Carlow who was laid to rest earlier today, Saturday.

A public representative for 35 years, Jim Townsend was first elected to Carlow County Council in 1979. Jim was its Cathaoirleach on a number of occasions and also served as a member and Chair of Carlow Town Council prior to retiring from local politics in 2014.

From June 2012 until June 2013, Jim Townsend served as Chair of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum South. The Regional Health Forum South is a body is made up of representatives nominated from the eight city and county councils in those areas.

He made representations to the HSE on the range and operation of health and personal social services in Cork, Kerry and the South East.