100 plus cases of Covid reported in Carlow on Sunday

Over a hundred cases were reported in Carlow on Sunday among 6,888 nationally.

Eight additional deaths were confirmed this evening and there has been a total of 2,344 deaths related to the pandemic to date.

107 cases were reported on Sunday and there has now been 740 cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days. Hopefully, the alarming numbers we have seen locally in the last two weeks will begin to reduce significantly in the next week as restrictions imposed after Christmas day take effect.

Of the cases notified today:

3,252 are men / 3,595 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

2,088 in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,452 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.