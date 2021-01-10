2020: The year in pictures

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Just some of the many stunning images captured by Nationalist’s photographer Michael O’Rourke during the extraordinary year that was.  See more in this week’s Nationalist out now

Members of An Garda Síochána, emergency services and local councillors expressed their sympathy and solidarity with the family of Det Garda Colm Horkan outside the Carlow Garda Station in June

Laura Ramsbottom presents her grandmother Sheila Lacey with her birthday cake to mark her 90th birthday party on JKL Avenue, Carlow in May

Ken Tucker of Douglas Jewellers on Tullow Street in Carlow showing no signs of slowing down as he engraves a trophy on his 90th birthday in September

 

