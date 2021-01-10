Covid-19: 17 further deaths and 1,112 new cases in Northern Ireland

By Michelle Devane, PA

A further 17 people have died of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed.

Another 1,112 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Two of the deaths reported occurred outside of the period.

It brings the total number of people who died of the virus to 1,460 and the total confirmed cases to 88,700 since the pandemic began.

It comes as SDLP MLA Justin McNulty shared a video of ambulances lined up outside Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry on Saturday night.

Daisy Hill Hospital tonight. This is so scary for patients and staff. God bless them all. pic.twitter.com/75g9FXZR0e — Justin McNulty (@JustinMcNu1ty) January 9, 2021

He tweeted the footage saying: “Daisy Hill Hospital tonight. This is so scary for patients and staff. God bless them all.”

Northern Ireland’s health system is under severe pressure – hospitals are almost at full capacity and cancer surgery procedures are among the operations cancelled in Belfast.

There are now 703 people with the virus in hospitals across the region and 53 in intensive care units.

Hospital occupancy is at 94 per cent. There are 15 intensive care beds available.

The region’s seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population now stands at 556.

Newry, Mourne and Down had the highest rate at 801 per 100,000 population, followed by Mid Ulster at 751 and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon at 722.

In the past seven days 10,468 people tested positive.

New lockdown restrictions preventing people from leaving home except for essential reasons came into effect on Friday.

People can be ordered to return to their homes by police as part of measures.

The strict rules will remain in place until February 6th but will be reviewed later this month.