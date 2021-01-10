Musicians asking for mortgage breaks as some in danger of losing homes

Kenneth Fox

Musicians and road crew are in danger of losing their homes unless the Government re-introduces mortgage and loan breaks, according to The Music & Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI)

They are calling on the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe to take urgent action.

Musicians and road crew members of MEAI have already spent 300 consecutive days in out-of-work lockdown with the live entertainment industry the first to shut down under Covid restrictions.

MEAI also called on the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for the Arts, Catherine Martin to introduce proper universal supports for the live entertainment industry as existing measures have failed to benefit the majority of sole traders and SMEs within the industry.

In particular, they are urging Ministers to support the Covid Music & Entertainment Grant which MEAI submitted to the Department of Arts on the 1st December 2020.

MEAI, spokesperson Matt McGranaghan: “This grant would provide universal support to those most in need of it in our industry.

“The proposal would be financed from the €50 million fund allocated to this particular sector as part of Budget 2021”.

Mortgage breaks

Mortgage and loan moratoria were introduced during the first lockdown in 2020 and this benefited hundreds of thousands of home and business owners.

While other industries have been able to trade in some capacity, the Music & Entertainment sector has remained in constant lockdown since March 12th, 2020.

They are warning the Government that some of its members are in danger of losing their family homes if mortgage breaks are not reintroduced.

Mr McGranaghan said it would be adding insult to injury to people who have not been able to earn a living for the past 300 days.

He added “If we do not receive urgent business supports and a blanket mortgage and loan moratorium for our industry then the problems that will inevitably occur will bear a much larger burden on the state in the long run.”

The music and live events industry supports over 35,000 jobs and contributes over €3.5 billion to the economy.