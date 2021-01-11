24 more people rescued from Mount Leinster despite repeated warnings

By Suzanne Pender

MEMBERS of the public repeatedly ignored this week’s severe weather warnings and found themselves stranded on Mount Leinster.

Last Thursday afternoon, Carlow Fire Service and Carlow Civil Defence were once again called to the Nine Stones area of the mountain to rescue members of the public trapped in their vehicles following a sudden snow shower.

This time, 24 people, including children, had to be escorted on foot down the mountain to a safer location by members of Bagenalstown Fire Service.

From there, the stranded members of the public made contact with family members to collect them, with many forced to leave their cars on the mountain overnight. While the rescue occurred during daylight hours, freezing fog made conditions particularly difficult.

“People appeared to be ignoring the warnings, unfortunately,” said acting chief fire officer Liam Carroll.

“People were made aware of the situation over the past week and it was widely reported on, so really there is no excuse,” he added.

It was a similar case on New Year’s Eve, when approximately 12 cars containing 35 people of all ages found their vehicles stuck in the icy conditions on Mt Leinster, with darkness and freezing fog adding to their frightening experience.

Last Thursday, Carlow County Council officially closed the road from Tomduff to the Corrabut Gap, preventing traffic access to this mountainous route until further notice.

In a Facebook post, Co Carlow Fire and Rescue Service stated: ‘These type of calls are placing an unnecessary burden on the emergency services. Members of the public should refrain from travelling to the area until there has been a significant thaw.

Please remember that as we are currently in Covid- 19 Level 5 restrictions, members of the public should stay within 5km of home at all times, with certain exemptions for essential reasons only.’