Armed man threatens shop assistant with knife

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating the attempted robbery of a service station in Hacketstown on Friday afternoon after a shop assistant was threatened with a knife.

The shocking incident occurred at O’Reilly’s Londis Service Station in Hacketstown at 2.30pm on Friday. A lone man wearing a dark hoodie and face mask entered the shop and demanded that the shop assistant empty the contents of the till and to give it to him. The culprit threatened the shop assistant, a young man, with a Stanley knife, but the assistant refused.

The would-be robber then fled the scene empty-handed and made off on foot along the Clonmore Road. He ran into a nearby housing estate and made his escape.

The man had no discernible accent and wore a black jacket with the dark hoodie.

Tullow Gardaí are investigating, so if you have any information, contact them on 059 9181160.