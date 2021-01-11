Ban on supermarket multi-buy schemes for alcohol takes effect today

Digital Desk Staff

The purchase of alcohol with supermarket vouchers is banned from today, as well as a number of multi-buy schemes.

The measure is part of regulations under the Public Health Act, which looks to restrict price promotions involving drink.

Price promotions which apply to other groceries can no longer be used for alcohol products while promotions that offer a reduced cost because alcohol is sold with another product or service will also end as part of the measures.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has welcomed the new regulations, which will see a ban on alcohol being sold at a reduced price for a limited time.

Minister Donnelly says one of the primary objectives of the Act is to delay the time when children and young people begin to consume alcohol.

The first changes brought in by the Act were introduced in November 2019 when alcohol advertising was banned at bus stops, within 200 metres of all schools and during certain films at cinemas.

In November last year, alcohol sections of supermarkets were also cordoned off into areas separated by barriers, which had to be at least 1.2 metres high and later this year, a ban on alcohol advertising at sporting events or events aimed at children, and events involving driving or racing motor vehicles will also come into effect.

Mr Donnelly says the restrictions being brought in today will ensure the sale of alcohol products at ‘pocket money prices’ cannot continue and believes they bring us closer to reducing harmful drinking and health problems caused by alcohol consumption in this country.