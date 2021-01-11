Carlow Tourism looks forward to ‘brighter days ahead’

By Suzanne Pender

A DETRIMENTAL 2020 for the tourism sector has led to hope for “brighter days ahead” in Carlow Tourism’s recently-released annual report.

The reports reflects on 2020 and the work undertaken by Carlow Tourism to support businesses, both during the year and in the years ahead.

The report acknowledges that its work has been achieved with assistance from Carlow County Council, Carlow LCDC/Carlow County Development Partnership, Fáilte Ireland, community groups and members, who make such a valuable contribution to the development of tourism in the county.

“It has been a tough year for the tourism sector in Carlow with the disruption of events over the last nine months having a detrimental impact on our sector,” said Carlow Tourism chairman Michael Walsh.

“We are hopeful that 2021 will see brighter days ahead and a return to what we do best: welcoming and looking after visitors from all corners of Ireland and the world,” he added.

Among the developments in 2020 were storytelling map boards now evident in towns and villages throughout the county, the recent suite of interactive maps, along with works for the Columban and Garden Trails, all due to successful funding applications by Carlow County Council.

The programme of work in 2020 also included the production and co-ordination of the County Carlow-Tourism Strategy and Action Plan 2020-2025, providing a strategic roadmap for tourism in Co Carlow.

An extensive social media campaign delivered throughout the year reached more than one-million, while Carlow Tourism also production three additional maps for Co Carlow – revision and print of Carlow Town Heritage Trail, Blackstairs and Barrow Valley map, and the Bagenalstown Heritage Trail map.

The completion of Myshall Heritage Trail in conjunction with Myshall Muintir na Tíre and an app for installation in a mobile kiosk in St Mullins village were other projects undertaken.

Carlow Tourism also went international by producing a John Tyndall plaque for Belalp, Switzerland, which will be put in place later this year.

“In 2021, we look forward to progressing the actions of the County Carlow-Tourism Strategy and Action Plan 2020-2025, which sets out a strategic road map for the future,” said Mr Walsh.

“With actions across a range of measures, including destination management, visitor experience and product development, including festivals and events, capacity and partnership development and brand and marketing communications, there is much to be hopeful about when our economy recovers,” he assured.