Covid-19 breach: Three arrested after ‘broadcasting mass’ with amplifiers

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested three men for breaching Covid-19 guidelines while “broadcasting mass” in Waterford on Sunday.

The Waterford News and Star reports that officers were patrolling the area around the Cathedral Church on Barronstrand Street, Waterford when they observed four men standing together outside the church.

The men had two amplified and appeared to be broadcasting mass.

Gardaí observed a vehicle parked some distance away from the men. It was believed they had travelled more than five kilometres — the current limit on non-essential travel beyond the home under Level 5 restrictions — without a reasonable excuse.

Gardaí said officers approached the men and attempted to explain that they were in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

One of the men reportedly complied and gave his details. He was warned and given a direction by gardaí.

Refused

However, the three other men present refused to give names and addresses to gardaí despite the information being formally demanded of them.

The men also could not give a reasonable explanation as to why they were gathering on the street, so they were arrested and conveyed to Waterford Garda Station.

The men’s details were soon confirmed and they were released from custody after being charged under Section 41 of the Health Act 1947.

Gardaí said files are now being forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions with regards to the incident.