Daniel O’Donnell warns fans about fake Facebook page

Digital Desk Staff

Daniel O’Donnell is warning of a fake Facebook page that’s attempting to contact his fans.

The country singer says that a page impersonating him is operating under the name Daniel-Francis O’Donnell Music.

Some fans say they had been contacted from the fake page in recent weeks and asked to send an email to a certain address, which the real Daniel is asking them to ignore.

A post on his official Facebook page read: “It has been brought to our attention that another is circulating impersonating Daniel.

“The page is under the name DanielfrancisO’Donnell. The page is adding people as a friend and asking them to email them to a particular address.

“Please don’t add this page or contact this person.”